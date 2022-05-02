MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana made two arrests after a large amount of drugs and several firearms were found while carrying out a search warrant.
The Mitchell, Indiana Police Department says a truck that belonged to someone with a felony arrest warrant was spotted outside of a home on Friday evening.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and located the following items:
- More than 14 pounds of marijuana
- 18 grams of methamphetamine
- 5 hypodermic syringes
- 1 rifle
- 2 handguns
- Multiple paraphernalia including digital scales
Police say a male and female were taken into custody.