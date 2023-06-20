HAMILTON CO, Ind. — The Hamilton County dispatch confirms authorities are on the scene or a school bus crash on U.S. 31 northbound, Tuesday afternoon.

The scene of the crash is on U.S. 31 northbound just north of State Road 38 in Westfield. Police say there are reports of injuries in the other vehicle but none on the school bus.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) tweeted out that all lanes between 216th Street and 226th Street will be blocked for about an hour and a half.

This is a developing story.