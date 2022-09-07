PAOLI, Ind. – Police in Orange County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Paoli.

According to Indiana State Police, the Paoli Police Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man was found lying near a building at an address on North Gospel Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Orange County Coroner’s Office identified him as 38-year-old Joshua Wade.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Indiana State Police are leading the investigation at the request of the Paoli Police Department. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is also providing investigative assistance.