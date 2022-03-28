INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after someone vandalized the Indiana Statehouse over the weekend.

Capitol Police received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday about the vandalism. They found the suspects, chased them outside and caught them near the canal.

Police said there were four individuals who were released to their parents.

The vandalism included graffiti on a column as well as damage inside the House chamber. A FOX59 photographer captured images of a damaged monitor on the right wall of the House chamber.

Investigators don’t know how the suspects managed to get inside the building. They are looking at surveillance video.

The case remains under investigation.

House Speaker Todd Huston released the following statement:

“We learned of the damages made by multiple juveniles to the House Chamber on Sunday evening. Our initial assessment is that the damage in the chamber ranges from broken monitors to desktop items being trashed. At this time, we’re not aware of any damage to historically significant items, and other House offices were not impacted. We continue to gather information and assess the situation. Just as Hoosiers do, we take great pride in this historical and special building, and it was beyond disheartening and frustrating to learn of this incident. We’ve already begun the clean-up process, and we’ll continue working closely with the Capitol Police, governor’s office and the Indiana Department of Administration.”