BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Police searching for a missing Indianapolis resident ended up finding a body alongside a Bargersville pond.

The Bargersville Police Department said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments were following a lead on the missing person Thursday morning. They had a ping of the last known location of the missing person.

Photo of Angel Luna released by Johnson Co. Coroner’s Office

When police went to investigate the ping in the area of IN-135 and Clary Blvd S Drive, they discovered a body with the cell phone and contacted the Bargersville Police Department to secure the scene.

On Thursday evening, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deceased was 19-year-old Angel Luna of Indianapolis.

Police said that based on the state of the body, it appeared Luna had been laying there for some time. As of the time of this report, police are treating the discovery as a death investigation.

A cause of death is still pending, the coroner said.