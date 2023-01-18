INDIANAPOLIS – A suspect who was trying to evade police ended up crashing into another vehicle in the Fountain Square area Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m. Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers attempted to make a traffic stop involving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Officers then learned the driver was a suspect in an aggravated assault case from overnight.

The vehicle took off, crashing into another vehicle at Morris and Shelby streets. Both drivers were taken to the hospital; the driver of the vehicle that was struck complained of pain, police said.

The driver at the center of the pursuit was in stable condition. Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.

People who live nearby were asked to avoid the area as police conducted their investigation.