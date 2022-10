Map of area where juvenile was hit

INDIANAPOLIS – A car hit a juvenile on the northeast side Wednesday morning, sending the victim to an area hospital.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 6:50 a.m. near East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Samone Burris, a public information officer with IMPD, said the victim was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The crash remains under investigation.