UPDATE: Authorities say that as of 6:45 p.m., Bradley Hill Jr. has been located. Original story below.

————–

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — The Greensburg Police Department is currently on a manhunt in Rush County for a man accused of badly beating a domestic partner.

GPD’s Chief of Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a manhunt is underway for Bradley Hill Jr. in Rush County. A photo of Hill Jr. is below:

According to GPD, officers were called around 3:10 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 11th Street and N. Carver Street for a domestic battery call.

Upon arrival, GPD said that Hill Jr. was in an argument with a woman who was battered. While the girlfriend received treatment after being badly beaten, GPD said Hill Jr. took off.

GPD authorities confirmed around 6:10 p.m. Thursday that Hill Jr. has made his way to Rush County and that a manhunt for him is underway in the area.

Hill Jr. has been described as possibly wearing jeans and no shirt, as well as later being seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts and carrying a small white dog. He is a 29-year-old white male that is described as 5’10” tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Hill Jr. is being asked to call 911 immediately. He also should not be approached, authorities said, as he is considered armed and dangerous.