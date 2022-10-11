LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A man kidnapped a coworker and then killed himself over the weekend in Logansport, police say.

According to the Logansport Police Department, 49-year-old Timothy Allen abducted a 31-year-old woman from her workplace Saturday morning.

Allen kidnapped the woman at gunpoint, restrained her and then took her to a wooded area, police said. Investigators described the woman as a work acquaintance.

After receiving a call about the kidnapping, police tracked Allen to the scene, where they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman was unharmed, although police said she was “traumatized” by the events that transpired.

Logansport police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.