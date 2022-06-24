HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in a quadruple stabbing that happened in a neighborhood in Huntington near the fairgrounds Thursday night.

It happened around 7:23 p.m. in the 600 block of Whitelock Street.

Officers arrived to find four people with stab wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospitals in life-threatening conditions.

A second victim died from their wounds, police said Friday.

None of the victims’ names were released. Police also said a motive isn’t clear right now.

Huntington police are in the 600 block of Whitelock Street.

Huntington police said James Lee Bonewits is a person of interest who had left the scene prior to their arrival. He’s considered to be “on the run” and police are asking for help finding him.

He’s believed to be driving a 2006 Silver Chevy Impala with Illinois plate #DH22225. Bonewits is about 6’3″ and 250 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

James Lee Bonewits



Anyone with information about where Bonewits is should call the Huntington Police Department at (260) 356-7110.

The following agencies are all assisting in the ongoing investigation: Huntington City Police Department, Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police Department, Markle Police Department, Warren Police Department, Andrews Police Department, Roanoke Police Department, Huntington City Fire Department, Huntington County Coroner’s Office, Parkview EMS, and the Huntington County Prosecutor’s Office.