BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a woman after an 18-year-old was stabbed multiple times at a bus stop.

The victim called police around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday from a bus stop on 4th Street near the B-Line Trail, telling them she had been hit multiple times in the head with an unknown object by an unknown female. The attacker had fled before officers arrived.

Police said the victim, an 18-year-old woman, had multiple lacerations. She was taken to the hospital by emergency personnel.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that showed the woman being stabbed several times in the head with a knife.

Police also identified a suspect, 56-year-old Billie Davis. When questioned, Davis admitted to stabbing the younger woman.

She was booked into the Monroe County Jail on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. Detectives amended the charge to attempted murder after reviewing the case.

The prosecutor’s office will make the final charging decision.

The stabbing happened in an area heavily frequented by Indiana University students, however it did not happen on IU’s campus.