FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police arrested a man accused of firing shots in a neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Branigin Creek neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

Responding officers didn’t find a source of the gunfire or any indications that shots had been fired in the immediate area. They then received a tip about a person who may have been involved.

After further investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and contacted Johnson County SWAT. While executing the search warrant, police arrested an “adult male” without further incident.

The man was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The case remains under investigation, police said.