MARION, Ind. – Police arrested a Marion man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child from a grocery store.

According to the Marion Police Department, a woman showed up in the police department lobby Monday afternoon to report the attempted abduction.

The woman said she was at a local grocery store when a man tried to grab her 4-year-old child. The woman was able to hold onto the child and screamed, prompting the man to leave the store.

Image via Marion Police Department

Jason Milliner

Officers obtained surveillance video from the store and parking lot. They identified the suspect as 37-year-old Jason Milliner.

Police went to Milliner’s home to ask him about the incident. He admitted he was at the store earlier in the day and told police the vehicle he left in was parked at his residence.

Milliner was then taken to the Marion Police Department for further questioning. He was subsequently arrested on a kidnapping charge and booked into the Grant County Jail.