HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Plainfield High School senior died Wednesday after her car crossed the center line and ran head-on into a school bus.

Both Plainfield Community School Corp. and Avon Police confirm 18-year-old Ashley Moore died as a result of her injuries from the crash. Her younger sister was also in the car and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Provided photo of Ashley Moore

In a statement to families, Plainfield Schools Superintendent Scott Olinger said “Our heartfelt condolences are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

There were crisis counselors on hand for students who needed them Friday.

”Everyone is affected by an incident like this,” said Kimble Richardson, a licensed mental health counselor at Community Health Network.

The crash happened around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. As of a Friday update, Avon Police said the car Moore was driving crossed the center line and collided with an Avon Community Schools bus.

All 33 students and the driver inside the bus were okay. Moore and her sister in the car had to extricated from the car and were taken to separate hospitals.

Avon PD said Moore later died from her injuries.

”Certainly those of us who are parents, it’s very difficult to imagine a tragedy like this,” Richardson said.

According to an Avon Police Facebook post, Ashley was a member of the Plainfield High School Red Pride Band, had just been accepted into the Honors College program at Ball State University and was well known for her passionate playing of the marimba.

Ashley was also an organ donor. “Through her passing, others will now have a second chance at life,” the Avon Police Facebook post said.

Richardson said in tragedies like these, families close to the situation need to have open conversations about the loss.

”I think it’s important for parents to broach the subject with their children,” he said.

Kimble said for many of these students it could be their first experience with death and it’s important to let them know their feelings are valued.

”Just be ready and open to whatever your child has to say,” Richardson said.

He added parents should not be afraid to talk to a counselor or other mental health professional if the needs of their child exceed what they feel they can handle.

No one from Plainfield High School was available for an interview Friday.

Avon Police said the investigation into what caused the crash will take weeks. But, police are confident impaired or aggressive driving did not play a role in the collision.