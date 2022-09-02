PORTAGE, Ind. — A Portage man was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen truck that he had used as a tool to break into a business.

Police were sent to the Car-X Tire and Auto on U.S. Highway 6 around 10:15 p.m. after a concerned passerby thought a pickup truck might have just been stolen from there.

After following the direction the caller said the truck went, police found a vehicle nearby matching the caller’s description.

A Portage police officer tried to pull the truck over, but the driver sped up. As it crossed railroad tracks, the truck went airborne and landed about 150 feet north of the tracks.

According to police, the truck then left the road, struck a telephone pole, and four mailboxes before rolling onto its roof.

The driver then got out and ran off.

Courtesy Portage PD

Courtesy Portage PD

A police K-9 was able to track the suspect down under a pool deck in someone’s backyard on Niagara Street.

Danny Lee Slone

Police arrested the driver, 49-year-old Danny Lee Slone.

As they investigated the scene at the Car-X, investigators determined the business had been burglarized and confirmed the truck was stolen from there.

Police believe Slone used the truck to ram through an overhead bay door to gain access to the building. Once inside, he was reportedly seen on surveillance video breaking into the cash register and stealing money.

Investigators said they later found some of the stolen money along the route of the earlier pursuit.

Slone was preliminarily charged with burglary, motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of an accident.