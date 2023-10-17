INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of 465 westbound were closed, causing massive delays and backups across the south side, after four armed suspects involved in a police pursuit crashed on the interstate and blocked all traffic.

INDOT cameras showed a large police presence blocking traffic between S. Keystone and Madison avenues, just west of where I-65 splits off of 465 on the south side, where the crash reportedly occurred.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash was a result of a police investigation turned pursuit that began on the southeast side of Indianapolis and went on for several miles before officers terminated the pursuit after the suspect vehicle turned onto 465 WB.

Despite terminating the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into a vehicle on 465 WB. The four armed suspects then fled the crashed vehicle into the brush alongside the interstate leading police to block off the interstate and set up a perimeter to search for the suspects.

The scene on 465 WB on city’s south side where a police pursuit suspect crashed and then fled on foot.

Police cruisers block off I-465 WB on the city’s south side (INDOT)

Officers search near the interstate after a pursuit suspect crashed on 465 WB on city’s south side and then fled on foot.

An ISP helicopter searches near the interstate after a pursuit suspect crashed on 465 WB on city’s south side and then fled on foot.

IMPD said three of the suspects ended up being found and taken into custody. Despite a lengthy search involving a helicopter and police K9s, the fourth suspect eluded police.

IMPD said the fourth suspect is no longer believed to be in the area.

IMPD said minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Seven people, including four children, were inside the vehicle that the suspects crashed into on the interstate.

The westbound lanes of 465 were completely closed for around an hour and a half before one lane opened and traffic began moving again.

Police said the suspects were being monitored by officers as part of a gun crime task force investigation and the pursuit began on the southeast side after officers spotted the four armed suspects get into a vehicle.

Two firearms were recovered in the suspect vehicle following the interstate crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.