INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces several charges, including murder, following a weekend shooting in downtown Indianapolis that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Shamar Duncan, arrested earlier this week, is now charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and a count of disorderly conduct.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death as he and two fellow soldiers returned to the Hampton Inn in the 100 block of South Meridian Street.
The soldiers were part of a Dutch military contingent that was training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Jennings County. The shooting stemmed from a sidewalk confrontation in which someone ended up on the ground.
Minutes after the confrontation, sources said, a Ford F-150 truck pulled up outside the Hampton Inn and someone fired at the soldiers. Poetsema died from his wounds.