INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces several charges, including murder, following a weekend shooting in downtown Indianapolis that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Shamar Duncan, arrested earlier this week, is now charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and a count of disorderly conduct.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death as he and two fellow soldiers returned to the Hampton Inn in the 100 block of South Meridian Street.

Simmie Poetsema/photo via Ministry of Defense

The soldiers were part of a Dutch military contingent that was training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Jennings County. The shooting stemmed from a sidewalk confrontation in which someone ended up on the ground.

Minutes after the confrontation, sources said, a Ford F-150 truck pulled up outside the Hampton Inn and someone fired at the soldiers. Poetsema died from his wounds.