HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A nationwide manhunt for two escaped inmates from Lima, Ohio has reached the Tri-State.

Henderson Police have located what they believe to be a stolen vehicle occupied by two escaped inmates from Lima, Ohio. Authorities spotted the vehicle, a Mercury Capris convertible, just after 3 a.m. on Highway 41 near Atkinson Park. When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, a pursuit began. They say the vehicle crashed on Camaro Drive, where the two reportedly ran away. One of the suspects, James Lee, was taken to a hospital and then apprehended.

The other escaped inmate, Bradley Gillespie, is still at large. Gillespie is charged with murder, breaking and entering, theft, assault, and a number of other offenses.

Bradley Gillespie

The U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are offering a reward for up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the inmates.

Henderson Police say they currently have a perimeter set up in the area of Camaro Drive. Residents in the area are being advised to keep their doors locked, and to contact 911 if you have any information on the location of Bradley Gillespie.

On Tuesday, Gillespie and Lee were discovered missing from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional institution, which is about 350 miles from Evansville.

Evansville Police are also involved in the search. They say they were contacted by Henderson Police about someone who may have been trying to swim across the Ohio River along Old Henderson Road near Hickory Ridge. However, authorities say they did not find any evidence of anyone trying to swim across the river.

U.S. Marshals arrived in the area just after 6 a.m. Around an hour later, a police K9 arrived at the scene of the crash to pick up a scent. After picking up the scent, police began walking towards Atkinson Park, according to those at the scene.

Henderson Police established a command post at the Hays Boat Ramp. Authorities say the park is closed while agencies attempt to locate Gillespie. Deaconess Henderson Hospital has confirmed they are on lockdown due to the manhunt, however security is available to let anyone inside who needs care.

If you see Gillespie, you’re urged to call 911 immediately. Officers reiterate to not approach him because he is considered dangerous and might be armed.

A law enforcement helicopter was seen flying over Henderson in the area the search is taking place. The helicopter was visible on our Henderson tower camera.

Late Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m., officers converged around a home to search for the suspect. We’re told officers received a report of a suspicious man behind Grandy’s on Elm Street. Video during that search can we watched below.

Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institute Warden Angela Hunsinger-Stuff held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the press conference with Allen County Sheriff Matt Tregila to discuss the escape. You can view the press conference in the video player below:

Eyewitness News Crew is currently on the scene, and will provide new information on air and online as the situation unfolds.