INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a suspect following a chase that ended in a crash on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

The pursuit ended around 9:40 a.m. near U.S. 31 and Banta Road. The Beech Grove Police Department confirmed officers were involved in a pursuit but didn’t provide any additional information.

According to FOX59/CBS4 reporter Sierra Hignite, who captured images and video of the aftermath, the fleeing car crashed and narrowly missed her vehicle at the intersection.

This photo shows damage to a car hit by the suspect’s vehicle at the end of a pursuit on the south side/Photo via Sierra Hignite

Police pulled the suspect out of the car and placed him under arrest. An ambulance arrived at the location after the crash; the suspect was sitting up and appeared to be alert.

Photos and videos showed another driver lying outside his car while an officer checked on him. He told police he didn’t feel like he had any broken bones, according to Hignite.

The crash remains under investigation.