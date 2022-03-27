GREENFIELD, Ind. — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Greenfield, Ind. that sent another person to the hospital, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

The crash occurred around 7:03 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 9 and McClarnon Drive in Greenfield, a GPD police report said. Around 6:50 p.m., the release said, Hancock County police were told that Henry County law enforcement were pursuing a motorcycle on US-40 that was about to enter Greenfield.

Greenfield police began making plans to stop traffic at State Street and New Road, however the motorcycle’s operator allegedly turned southbound onto State Street. Police said the driver of the motorcycle continued south down State Street at a high rate of speed, eventually crashing into a vehicle traveling eastbound on McClarnon Drive.

The operator of the motorcycle died on impact, police said. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and police said their condition is unknown as of 9 p.m.

The identity of the motorcycle driver is not being released pending contact with their family, police said.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, roads surrounding the incident were closed for police investigation, a tweet said. Police are asking that motorists use Broadway Street or Melody Lane as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.