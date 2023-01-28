RICHMOND, Ind. — Police in Richmond arrested a man after they said he drunkenly stole an electric shopping cart from a nearby Walmart.

On January 26, a passerby called police to report a “suspicious person” driving an electric cart just a few blocks away from the Walmart on U.S. 40.

Officers identified the man as Jack Allen Jr. Police said he had finished off two bottles of beer from a case that was in the cart and appeared to be intoxicated.

Allen reportedly told police he was driving the cart to his home, which was on the other side of town.

Police arrested him for theft of the scooter and public intoxication.

Walmart workers were contacted and asked to get the scooter. It’s unclear if Allen paid for the beer.