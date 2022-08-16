GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen in approximately three weeks.

Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as a white female, age 25, who has black hair and blue eyes. She is 5’2″ tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to police.

Pennington was last seen on July 26 in Greenfield and may be in the company of Benjamin McNamara of Shelbyville, police said. She may be in a silver Volkswagen Passat with IN plate 912DZO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ron Chittum at (317) 477-4400.