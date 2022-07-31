SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigates the disappearance of 31-year-old William Hankins.

Authorities said Hankins is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. in Seymour, Indiana wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.

Hankins is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on William Hankins, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 358-2141 or 911.