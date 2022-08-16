INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old Indy man.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Charles Lewis was last seen on Tuesday in the 7600 block of Bancaster Drive at approximately 5 p.m. Detectives believe he may have also been seen at a Shell gas station in the 7100 block of Michigan Road.

Lewis is described as being 6’2″ tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, police said, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black on the shoulders, torn faded jeans and white/red Fila shoes.

Police ask anyone who may locate Lewis to call 911 or call IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160.