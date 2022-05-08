MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Amy Ailes was last seen on Friday, police said, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a black Morristown High School hoodie. She is described as a 5’2″ and 130 pound white 16-year-old female with blue eyes and brown hair with red highlights.

Ailes allegedly ran away from home, police said. Anyone with information on her location is being asked to call the Morristown Police Department at (317) 398-6661. For updated information and details on how to help, call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (317) 398-6661.