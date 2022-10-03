INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking the public for help in locating a 24-year-old man missing from Indianapolis.

Bernard Caillouet is described as 5’11, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives.



IMPD says Caillouet was last seen on Saturday in the area of 4300 Georgetown Road wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and dark brown boots. They added that he might be in need of medical attention.



Anyone with information on Caillouet’s location is being asked to call 911 immediately.