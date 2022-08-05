RICHMOND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared as the Richmond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 51-year-old man.

According to Indiana State Police, Merle Church is a 51-year-old white male that is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and a bald head. Church was last seen wearing an IU hat, maroon hoodie and blue jeans.

Church, ISP said, is missing from Richmond, which is 73 miles east of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 3 around 11:15 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

If you have any information on Merle Church, contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.