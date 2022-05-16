BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Bartholomew County confiscated drugs and a Tommy gun during a weekend traffic stop.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a deputy pulled over a car with a Tennessee registration in the 11000 block of N. US 31.

The 23-year-old driver told the deputy the car belonged to a friend who’d asked him to drive it from Michigan to Tennessee. He also informed the deputy he had marijuana and handed over a brown bag. The deputy found rolled marijuana cigarettes in some containers inside the bag.

The driver told the deputy there was nothing else illegal in the vehicle.

During a search, police found what appeared to be a Tommy gun inside a brown box in the back seat along with a circular ammunition magazine.

Later examination found the gun lacked a firing pin but appeared to “have all other components,” police said. Further investigation is pending on the gun.

Inside the trunk, police discovered two leather motorcycle jackets, including one that said “NOMAD.” The other jacket had a gold badge resembling a police badge with the words “Handgun Carry Permit TN” on it.

The driver told police he was transporting the items for a friend and maintained they didn’t belong to him. He was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance.

While the driver was in the Bartholomew County Jail, police also said they found what appeared to be heroin or fentanyl in his possession.