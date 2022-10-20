HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in “the two-way turn lane” in front of the Amazon warehouse facility near the intersection of County Road 400 West.

Graphic showing location

Police say the two-way turn lane is surrounded by travel lanes on both sides.

As the man got out of the semi cab to walk towards the warehouse, police said he was “immediately” struck by a 2020 Kenworth service truck going west.

The man was declared deceased at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Kenworth truck is a 53-year-old Alexandria man. He voluntarily submitted to a blood draw and is cooperating with investigators. They do not believe drugs, alcohol, or speed are factors in the crash.

The crash happened while it was still dark at the time, and police said there are no streetlights in the area. The victim also was not wearing any reflective material.