KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. –A police officer stopped a car for speeding when he then discovered the driver was wanted out of Oklahoma for a robbery, according to Indiana State Police

The driver, Wilmer M. Guerro, of Columbus, Oh. was speeding in a marron Subaru at 9 a.m. on Interstate 70 that triggered the traffic stop. During the course of the traffic stop, the officer learned that Guerro was wanted on an active warrant out of Oklahoma.

Guerro, 22, was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail for operating a vehicle without a license. Guerro will be extradited back to Oklahoma to face the robbery charge.