INDIANAPOLIS — Summer is here and Pride flags are blowing in the air. Tens of thousands of people are expected in downtown on Saturday for Indy Pride. Police said safety is their top priority.

“We will have lots of officers downtown, extra patrols, along with many officers around the area around the parade,” said IMPD Sergeant Genae Cook.

Sergeant Cook said from traffic control to crowd management, they’ll be on it.

Attendees shouldn’t worry about coming up and saying hello to the police officers either, Cook said.

“Anytime you see officers please don’t hesitate to reach out and engage with them it’s fun for everyone,” said Sergeant Cook.

Cook said at any major event IMPD use intelligence tools to make sure no potential threats are overlooked.

“One of the biggest things we do is monitor things and constantly reassess any threats or information we receive from the public,” said Cook.

If any suspicious behavior is seen, Cook said not to hesitate reporting it to police.

Director of Engagement for The Indiana Youth Group Zoe O’Haillin-Berne advised attendees not to travel alone and to stick with a friend.

“Be prideful and joyful to show that you can’t be scared. You can’t be marginalized anymore that’s going to be the best way to fight against protesters,” said O’Haillin-Berne.

With a month full of events ahead, there is something for everyone to do.

“All kinds of fun events to checkout fundraisers, parties, and festival celebrations,” said O’Haillin-Berne.