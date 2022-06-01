PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Texting and driving was the cause of a multi-vehicle crash in Putnam County that sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on U.S. 231 near U.S. 40.

ISP said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 30-year-old Spencer man driving a Chevrolet Cruze was headed southbound on U.S. 231 when he drifted off the right side of the roadway while texting. He then overcorrected into the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 and sideswiped a semi-tractor trailer. The collision caused damage to the rear tandems, which disabled the semi, state police said.

A Pontiac Vibe driven by a 71-year-old Spencer woman was headed northbound directly behind the semi, and a GMC Sierra driven by a 64-year-old Florida man was traveling southbound directly behind the Chevrolet Cruze, per ISP. Both drivers saw the initial collision and veered off the east and west sides of U.S. 231 to avoid the crash. State police said in doing so, both vehicles ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze and a 77-year-old passenger of the Pontiac Vibe were flown to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per ISP.

“The Indiana State Police wants to remind all motorists to not use your hand-held cell phones while driving, obey the posted speed limit, and to always buckle up when operating a motor vehicle,” ISP said in a press release. “Let’s all work together to make the roadways safe for everyone.”