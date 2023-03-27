NASHVILLE, Ind. — A gas station in Nashville, Indiana was left majorly damaged over the weekend after police said a woman started a fire in her car and then drove through the station’s main entrance.

Nashville police and Brown County deputies responded to a Speedway gas station on S. Van Buren St. at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. A station employee told dispatchers a car had crashed into the building, and a fire was visible.

When first responders arrived, they saw that a piece of clothing on top of the car was burning. It was extinguished by the Speedway employee.

Police said the driver was of the car was outside of the vehicle by the time they arrived. According to investigators, she told officers she was suffering from a mental health crisis and intentionally started a fire in her car before backing into a fuel pump and then driving through the building. The woman admitted to taking an “unknown” amount of prescription medication before the incident.

The woman was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. Charges may be pending while police complete their investigation.

The Nashville Volunteer Fire Department assisted by shutting off all surrounding utilities including gas lines, water lines, and power.