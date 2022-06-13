WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Zionsville man was arrested after police say he broke a window at a West Lafayette bar near Purdue University’s campus.

West Lafayette police responded to Harry’s Chocolate Shop shortly after 2 a.m. Friday for a report of a person who broke a window.

A Harry’s employee told police a customer was refused service because he was intoxicated and was asked to leave. Police say the customer, identified as 21-year-old John Kester, returned to the bar but was denied entry.

According to police, Kester then went to the side of the building, pulled back a protective screen and reportedly broke one of the windows and took off.

A Purdue University police officer found Kester and arrested him.

He’s been charged with criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement.

It’s unknown if Kester is a Purdue student. A search of his name in the Purdue directory did not provide any hits.