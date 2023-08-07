GREENWOOD, Ind. – Shoppers at the Greenwood Park Mall will soon find new places to visit, including Popeyes.

The chicken chain known for its New Orleans-style food will be located in the food court. It will open this fall, according to Simon.

Also opening this fall: Garage, described as a “new shopping concept” offering “on-trend clothing and accessories.” Shoppers will find the store between Auntie Anne’s and Starbucks.

A third addition is Lovisa, which specializes in jewelry and accessories sold at “an accessible price point.” You’ll find it between Bath & Body Works and Spencer’s when it opens in the fall.

Earlier this year, several other stores opened at the mall, including Earthbound Trading Co., Perfumania, Bubblelicious and Rocket Fizz.

Upcoming upgrades include improved lighting and fresh paint throughout the mall.