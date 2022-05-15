INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning on or after May 16, Indy DPW plans to close the portion of South Franklin Road between Southeastern and Troy Avenues to replace the bridge over Miller Ditch.

During the closure, northbound traffic will be rerouted using Southeastern Avenue, Northeastern Avenue, Post Road, and East Troy Avenue to then rejoin with Franklin. Southbound traffic should follow East Troy Avenue, Post Road, Northeastern Avenue and Southeastern Avenue.

When completed the superstructure will feature wider travel lanes and a new six-foot sidewalk on the bridge’s west side.