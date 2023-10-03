INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery officials are urging Indiana residents to check their Powerball tickets carefully.

Two winning tickets were purchased in the Hoosier State ahead of Monday’s drawing. They are worth $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.

The ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Thornton’s located at 2330 S 3rd St in Terre Haute. It matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 2x.

The $50,000 ticket was purchased at a Casey’s located at 3048 N Morton St in Franklin. It matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball but did not hit on any multipliers.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday were 12-26-27-43-47 with a Powerball of 5. Players can check their tickets using the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

Hoosier Lottery officials encourage all winners to ensure their tickets are in safe places, consider meeting with financial advisors and call Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

The Powerball jackpot is expected to grow to $1.2 billion ahead of Wednesday’s drawing. According to Hoosier Lottery, Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.