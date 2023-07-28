MISHAWAKA, Ind. — In less than a month, the Praxis Landmark drug treatment facility in Mishawaka has faced:

three patients dying in the facility

being named in a civil suit by nine former patients

having its state license revoked

The patient deaths occurred between July 3 and July 9. They are Seth Jones (age 19), William Breda (age 46), and William Harris (age 38). The St. Joseph’s County Coroner’s Office said their causes of death are still being investigated.

On Tuesday, nine former patients at the Mishawaka facility filed a lawsuit alleging Praxis Landmark “failed to prohibit individuals from bring (sic) drugs in the facility.”

One of the plaintiffs, Connor Spachtholz of Anderson, tells FOX59/CBS4 he routinely saw drug use at the treatment center during his one-week stay at the facility.

Also this week, Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration puled the operating license for the Mishawaka facility and for two other Praxis Landmark locations, in Bluffton and Carmel. Additionally, all three treatment centers were ordered to stop accepting new patients and to transfer existing patients to other treatment facilities by Aug. 17.

Responding to the license revocations Praxis Landmark said in a statement to the CBS affiliate in South Bend: “We respectfully disagree with this decision and believe it is based on misinformation. We are working with our legal counsel to explore the next steps including an appeal.”