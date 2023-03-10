INDIANAPOLIS — St. Patrick’s Day may be a week away but you wouldn’t know it with all the shamrock themes events spread throughout the city this weekend.

The end of the rainbow has transformed White River State Park and Military Park into pots of gold… for runners at least… with two St. Patrick’s Day themed 5K’s.

The fun steps off at 9 o’clock Saturday morning March 11th with the Lucky Dog 5K supporting local animal shelters with proceeds benefitting The Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care & Control Foundation Inc. Participants are encouraged to run or walk the course with their furry friends – just make sure to dress in your best Kelly green.

Immediately following, if you’re really feeling lucky, you can run the Shamrock Beer Run 5K at 11:30 stepping off from Military Park. Runners can sip local brews along the route then finish with some real fun; live DJ, more beer, food trucks, games and more!

Speaking of shamrocks and greenery… flowers are blooming at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center during the 65th annual Indiana Flower + Patio Show.

Central Indiana’s top landscapers and outdoor pros have gathered with ideas to help you spruce up your space ahead of the spring season.

This nine day long event starts Saturday, March 11th and runs through Sunday, March 19th. Get your tickets in advance online and save $2. If you purchase them through participating Ace Hardware stores throughout the Indianapolis area you can save even more.