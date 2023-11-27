FAIRLAND, Ind. — An official statement by Finney Hospitality Group has confirmed the president and founder of the group managing several Central Indiana restaurants including Social Cantina and The Tap was killed in the Shelby County plane crash where two died last week.

In the statement, the hospitality group named one of the victims as Nathan Finney.

In it, the group shared his impact on the company:

His vision, dedication, and leadership have been instrumental in shaping Finney Hospitality Hospitality Group into the thriving enterprise it it today. Finney Hospitality Statement

On Nov. 22 around 4:50 p.m., the Shelbyville Fire Department, and several other fire and police agencies were alerted of a pane crash along the 6000 block of N. 325 W. in Fairland, about a mile north of Interstate 74.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Indiana State Police also responded to the scene.

ISP said it was unable to locate any survivors and confirmed two people were found dead in the wreckage.

One victim is now identified as Finney.

The plane crashed in Shelby County, just northwest of the Shelbyville Municipal Airport.

Finney Hospitality Group wanted to extend their condolences to Finney’s family, friends and loved ones. It also recognized his impact on the business and those fortunate to have known him.

The release added that more information would be shared about his Celebration of Life and ways for the community to celebrate the founder’s accomplishments.