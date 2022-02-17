INDIANAPOLIS — The program designed to help previously incarcerated Hoosiers find jobs and success outside of prison is celebrating 10 years Thursday.

The Hoosier Initiative for Re-Entry or H.I.R.E. program is under the Indiana Department of Corrections and works with clients before and after their release.

The program offers different trainings and teaches skills to not only get jobs but to be successful at them and also be successful outside of work.

“A lot of the clients we work with are coming with… I mean, there’s various backgrounds that individuals have, and a lot of times we work with individuals that have never filled out an application, or have never had a real job, have never created a resume,” said Assistant Regional Director for the northern part of the state with the HIRE Program Molly Bennett.

“Helping them get that basic understanding of those skills and be able to be prepared so when they’re on the outside, they’re not leaving with nothing.”

Over the past 10 years, H.I.R.E. has connected more than 16,000 formerly incarcerated Hoosiers with jobs. They have worked with more than 8,700 different businesses across the state. They are also looking to add more.

“One thing that I really push businesses for is to look at clients as a case-by-case basis. Not every offense, just the type of offense doesn’t describe that individual,” said Bennett.

Talesa Howell went through the program after being released. She got help with things like mock interviews to practice skills, resume building and financial literacy.

She now works for the Department of Corrections as the systems analyst webmaster for the Department of Corrections.

“I didn’t know really much about resume writing. That was my biggest thing. And also, how to present yourself with a felony, right?” Howell said.

“So that 10-second elevator speech is extremely important. It’s also extremely important to take your past and turn it into something good that an employer can see.”

They also pair them with coordinators to do one-on-one meetings pre-and post-release. A coordinator she still works with.

“I’ve been out for two years, I can send an email or pick up the phone to any hire coordinator in or outside of my region and they will not turn me away,” said Howell.

They are also about to connect clients to job interviews and even job offers while they are still in a correctional facility.

The event to celebrate their 10 year anniversary is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Indiana Statehouse North Atrium.

There will be speakers from the Indiana Department of Corrections as well as others who have gone through the program like Talesa.