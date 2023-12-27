INDIANAPOLIS — United Way of Central Indiana’s annual Winter Assistance Fund kicks off on Jan. 1 and offers help to Marion County residents who might be struggling to keep their homes warm this winter.

Last year, the program helped more than 420 families in Marion County and paid out more than $224,000 toward heating bill payment assistance.

United Way of Central Indiana has been running the Winter Assitance Fund since the mid-1990s and has contributed $7 million toward utility assistance.

The Winter Assistance Fund is open to Marion County residents who earn too much to qualify for government energy assistance programs and whose income is up to 225% of the federal poverty guideline.

“The program will help households amid inflation and increased energy costs,” said Lydia Watson, United Way’s safe and affordable housing director.

The fund is supported thanks in part to AES Indiana, Citizens Energy Group, the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and donations from individuals.

To donate toward the fund or find locations to apply for assistance, visit the United Way of Central Indiana’s website here.

The Winter Assistance Fund runs through May.