INDIANAPOLIS –Big things are happening in Boone County this weekend as Saturday marks the start of a major concrete pour for Eli Lilly and Company’s $3.7 billion dollar facilities in the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District.

The concrete pour began at 1 a.m. and will continue throughout the entire day, as the process takes approximately 16 hours and 600 concrete trucks to complete.

This is the largest manufacturing investment at a single location in the company’s history. The project is expected to add 700 new jobs.

In a few years’ time, the Lilly facilities will be the anchor of the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District. The hope is to make an impact on people here at home and in countries around the world.

“As a company, we make medicine which is a very impactful job and we hope to bring new innovative medicines and existing medicines to impact patients around the world,” said Hugh Kelly, the associate VP of Eli Lilly and Company.

As the construction process continues, officials have stated that the building of the facilities will bring up to 3,000 new construction jobs to Boone County. The objective is to have everything fully up and operating by 2026.