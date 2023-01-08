UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without permission in southwestern Union County.

The caretaker was inflicted with a gunshot wound after the conversation escalated in the morning hours of Friday, Jan. 6.

The Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating this incident and are asking the public to help identify the four individuals.

Information can be provided to Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536, anonymously via TIP Hotline at 800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367), or online at the Indiana Department of National Resources website.