EDINBURGH, Ind – Edinburgh Community Schools officials are asking voters to approve a property tax increase that would be used to fund salary increases for teachers and other staff throughout the school district.

Superintendent Ron Ross said years of declining enrollment and stagnant neighborhood growth have left Edinburgh Schools in a dire financial situation.

“Unfortunately, if we don’t pass this referendum, probably within the next 5 to 6 years, Edinburgh Community Schools will be forced to consolidate,” Ross said. “There’s no new houses being built, so it’s hard for us to grow our enrollment, despite the fact that we think we have a good brand of education that people want.”

Currently, Ross said Edinburgh Schools are not able to compete with other area school districts in terms of teacher salaries. And, while other districts are able to offer annual raises, Edinburgh Schools have not been able to do that.

“We were able to get our starting salary up to $40,000, which is state law that we have to do that,” Ross said. “So we were able to reach that minimum, but even a school that’s 30 minutes away was able to outlay us by $8,000.”

On May 3, primary voters in the school district will be able to vote “yes” or “no” on a ballot referendum that proposes a nearly 40 percent increase in the education contribution of property tax bills. For every $100 of assessed property value, the rate would go from $1.06 to $1.45. The owner of a home valued at the district median of $96,800 would pay an additional $9.97 per month, or about $120 more per year. The owner of a $200,000 home would pay an additional $31.77 per month, or $381 more per year.

According to Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, the rate increase would bring in more than $700,000 in additional funding each year for the next eight years.

“We need this referendum so that we can make our salaries more competitive,” Ross said. “So that not only will we be able to retain the people we have, but when we have openings for whatever reason we’ll be able to attract highly qualified people to fill those positions so that we can provide the brand of education that our community expects.”

Several voters in the downtown Edinburgh area expressed support for the measure.

“Anything to help the school, I think that would be a good thing,” said Richard Pile, owner of Sherman’s Barbershop. “We have a lot of problems with teachers not staying. They come here, they get their start and then they go to higher-paying jobs real quick.”

“No one really wants to pay more money, but teachers are a really important role in children’s lives,” said Edinburgh resident Nikya Dorton. “Education is important. That’s our future, so we need to invest in it.”

Barb Pierse, a retired Edinburgh teacher, said she would lean toward supporting the referendum, but she still had some questions about plans for the money.

“As a taxpayer, I would just like to know what they’re going to be doing with the salary increase and with upgrades to the school,” Pierse said.

Money raised through the referendum would also go toward expanding the district’s bus fleet, which Ross believes would help retain students keep them safer while traveling to and from school.

“Due to the financial situation that we’re in, we currently do not bus all of our students,” Ross said.

Some safety upgrades would also include installing cameras on school bus stop arms to catch drivers who disregard the flashing red lights. Ross would also like to see some security enhancements at school buildings, like additional surveillance cameras.

The focus, however, would be on increasing salaries for teachers and staff.

“We have some really loyal employees and highly effective employees who do a great job for us day in and day out,” he said. “We just wanna make sure that we financially reward them for the dedication to our community and our students.”