CANTON, Ohio — A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit surrounding the cancellation of the 2016 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts.

According to a news release sent this week, a judge in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division has granted a motion for preliminary approval of the class action settlement on July 11.

This comes after a class action lawsuit was brought forward against the Pro Football Hall of Fame which stated the hall was liable for canceling the game because of field conditions. According to the original complaint, which was filed in August 2016, officials claimed that the field was not prepared by the grounds crew for the game after a used FieldTurf playing surface was installed.

The lawsuit claimed that officials failed to inform fans that the game had been canceled and encouraged fans to “continue to purchase food, beverages and souvenirs at the stadium as they waited for a game that would never start.”

“It was not until approximately 8 p.m. that Hall of Fame President David Baker finally told the fans, many of who had traveled from around the country, that the game was cancelled,” the complaint reads.

The lawsuit stated that the damages fans suffered because of this decision included the ticket costs, lodging and travel expenses, costs associated with items purchased on the day of the game and the missed hours and days of employment for those who took vacation time to attend the game. The release said that the Pro Football Hall of Fame “denies any wrongdoing and the Court has not decided the merits of these allegations.”

If the settlement is approved, a fund will be created totaling $750,000. The release said that class members eligible to receive compensation are required to submit a timely and valid claim form. Individuals have two options to make a claim:

Make a claim based on the submission of documented expenses;

Make a claim based on the submission of expenses that are not supported by documentation.

Through the settlement, individuals may be eligible to receive compensation if they paid for and/or acquired tickets to the game. However, the release said that individuals may not benefit from the settlement if they previously accepted reimbursement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame by completing the “2016 Pro Football Hall of Game Reimbursement Election Form.”

Individuals are able to do nothing, exclude themselves or object to the settlement, according to the release. The court is expected to host a hearing on Nov. 17 to consider the final approval of the settlement.

For more information, and to download a Claim form, visit the class action suit’s website. Forms are required to be submitted online or postmarked by Oct. 9.