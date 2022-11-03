MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Prosecutors in the upcoming trial for Kegan Kline are asking a judge to drop five out of the 30 child porn-related charges against him.

Court documents filed Wednesday show Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Peter Diedrichs asked the court to dismiss five counts of possession of child pornography due to insufficient evidence to “prove said counts beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

Kegan Kline

The 28-year-old Kline has become synonymous with the Delphi murder investigation after it surfaced that he reportedly used a fake profile to communicate with at least 15 underage girls, including Delphi victim Libby German.

Kline is accused of posing as the “anthony_shots” persona to solicit pictures from minors.

He has never been charged or named a suspect in the murders of Libby German and her best friend Abby Williams.

Crews search Wabash River

Over the summer, Indiana State Police searched a section of the Wabash River near Kline’s home in Miami County. Crews were seen using metal detectors and clearing debris along the banks for several weeks. Investigators have yet to release if any evidence was found or what exactly they were looking for in the first place.

As for Kline’s current case, prosecutors are also asking a judge to amend more than a dozen charges. The request includes downgrading several counts from a level 4 to a level 5 felony or level 5 to level 6.

Kline is scheduled for a jury trial in January of 2023.

Last week, police made their first arrest in the Delphi investigation. Delphi resident Richard Allen, 50, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony murder.