WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue University student charged with killing his roommate in October will undergo further evaluation to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.

Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin issued an order this week saying that “reasonable grounds exist to further evaluate” Ji Min Sha’s competency for trial. A doctor had previously examined Sha in October and turned those findings over to the court.

Persin appointed two Indianapolis doctors to further examine Sha to determine his mental fitness and evaluate his “sanity/insanity at the time of the alleged offense in this case.” The experts will evaluate Sha and report on their findings.

Sha’s attorneys indicated in November that they planned to seek an insanity defense in the case.

Sha was taken into custody on Oct. 5 after calling 911 to report that he’d killed his roommate, 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, in McCutcheon Hall.

He told police he’d stabbed Chheda multiple times with a knife. While being walked into court two days after the attack, Sha commented that he’d been “blackmailed.”

He’s charged with murder in the case. The judge scheduled a status conference on Feb. 3, 2023.