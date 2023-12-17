INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis native Tyrone Tracy Jr. has declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

“This has always been my dream, and I am prepared to face every obstacle,” said Tracy Jr., a Purdue University student that has faced many challenges.

A former University of Iowa player, Tracy Jr. formally left the Hawkeyes to pursue his goal of making the league. “God made me uncomfortable when I was comfortable. I was very comfortable at Iowa. He made me uncomfortable, so I had to pick up my stuff and move. So that I had to transfer to Purdue,” said Tracy Jr.

After pivoting to Purdue, the 24-year-old faced a period of isolation, so he called his mom, and she prayed for him. “The main thing that I prayed for was wisdom,” said Tracy Jr. “I feel like God has placed me in situations or experiences to where I have no choice but to gain wisdom from it.”

Tracy Jr. garnered wisdom in his youth while at Decatur Central High School, where he had the opportunity to start playing varsity as a freshman. Although several other Indianapolis area high schools were known for football, Tracy Jr. and his family believed he could advance faster at Decatur.

And his family was right because the 6-foot-1 running back became the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017 for football in Indiana.

“I have put a lot into it, so it’s only right that I see it through,” Tracy Jr. said. “I have a lot of people behind me rooting for me to do well. My thing is, I’m not trying to prove the doubters wrong, but I’m trying to prove the believers right.”

Gatorade Player of the Year, Tyrone Tracy Jr. speaks at event

Gatorade Player of the Year, Tyrone Tracy Jr. speaks at event

Gatorade Player of the Year, Tyrone Tracy Jr. speaks at event

Gatorade Player of the Year, Tyrone Tracy Jr. speaks at event

He has proven them right again and again. After being donned the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017, the wins kept coming for Tracy Jr. He received All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition by coaches and media during his college career.

He was also 13th in the nation in yards per carry in 2023. He put up the best kick return average by a Boilermaker since 2013 this season too.

“It’s to the point where I have no other reason but to give God all the credit,” said Tracy Jr. “Every goal, every accomplishment I get, I give it all back to Him.”

Off the field, the communications major has his self-titled show at Purdue University, which has garnered over 130,000 views in only three episodes.

The graduate senior also spends a significant amount of his time volunteering at the Wabash Center, a service provider for those with disabilities. His heart for service began at Decatur when he had a super-fan, Peyton Meares, with special needs. This fan traveled to West Lafayette and Iowa, where Tracy Jr. got her name on the ‘big screen’ multiple times.









Tyrone Tracy Jr. volunteers at the Wabash Center. with Peyton Meares.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. volunteers at the Wabash Center.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. volunteers at the Wabash Center.

“Our God placed this partnership together,” said his oldest brother, Charles Turner V. “This was probably the most authentic partnership he’s really ever done.”

Honoring his Decatur past, Tracy Jr. also changed his high school football number to 3 to honor his childhood friend and Warren Central student, Dijon Anderson, who passed away. The number 3 was Anderson’s number. Tracy Jr. has worn that number throughout his entire college career.

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 30: Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs the ball as Kenenna Odeluga #39 of the Illinois Fighting Illini pursues during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 30, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)





IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 19: Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half in front of safety Navon Mosley #27 of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

















To follow Tracy Jr. on Instagram please click here.