WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Stain-resistant carpeting. Outdoor gear. Non-stick cookware. Food packaging. Sunscreen. Firefighting foam. Nail polish. Dental floss. Pesticides. Lotions. Eye make-up. Microwave popcorn bags.

The above list is just some of the many products that have been made with perfluoroalkyl substances, abbreviated to PFAS. The fluoride-carbon substances are difficult to break down. That makes it good for making products that don’t stick to other things. That’s why pizza boxes and other food packaging items are sometimes coated with PFAS.

Because PFAS has been used in products in the United States since the 1940’s and they do not naturally degrade, they’ve accumulated in the environment and in humans.

A study out this week found PFAS in 97% of blood samples from pregnant women in California. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns high levels of PFAS have been linked to kidney cancer, low infant birth weight and educed vaccine effectiveness in children.

And a source of PFAS in Americans could be their faucets.

The US Geological Survey found PFAS in 45% of tap water samples from homes across the country. That includes 11 samples from homes in Gary, one home in West Lafayette and a home in Indianapolis.

Now, two Purdue University professors may have a fix for PFAS tainted tap water.

Linda Lee, a distinguished professor of environmental chemistry, and David Warsinger, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering, have collaborated on a new filtering system that could someday destroy PFAS at municipal water treatment plants.

The technology, with a patent-pending, layers elements of a battery sandwiched around a nano-filter membrane.

Warsinger explains, “The water passes through but the (PFAS) molecules are stuck really close to the membrane that can receive a charge that can destroy them.”

In a paper published in the Environmental Science and Technology journal earlier this year, experimental use of the Purdue PFAS filter removed 97% of the PFAS from the water samples.

“That technology has a lot of promise. It’s still not at a technology readiness level to go out and be evaluated in a (water treatment plant) yet, but it has promise,” said Lee.

Wider testing on a municipal level would likely take significant investment and may be years in the making. But at least now there is hope that forever chemicals, someday, may not forever be in tap water.